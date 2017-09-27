BLUNT DELTA 8 OG KUSH 2 GRAMS

HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Indulge in the classic charm of Aire's meticulously crafted blunts. Our premium blunts are a connoisseur's choice, expertly rolled with the finest, hand-selected cannabis strains. Each puff delivers a smooth, flavorful experience that lingers on your palate. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or share a moment with friends, Aire blunts are your passport to relaxation and enjoyment. Elevate your smoking experience with the perfect balance of convenience and sophistication. Choose Aire for an unforgettable journey into the world of premium cannabis.

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity.  OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

When online shoppers go looking for delta 8 vapes, edibles, flower and prerolls, they know that they can count on the professional team at Aire Hemp, That's because we've been providing clients with high quality organic hemp-derived delta 8 THC products for years. Our rigorous quality control process is what's enabled us to develop products that are highly potent and completely safe, too. Shop from our store and know you're getting your delta 8 products from the internet's #1 choice of provider.
