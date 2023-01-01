Our pre-rolls are made with the finest pre-roll mix. Trimmed whole buds grown indoors by Alberta Bud are milled and sifted, removing all stems and fan leaves, making for a more potent, flavorful, consistent burn: no seeds, no stems no sticks! We pack our joints using a centrifugal packing machine built by a company out of San Jose that greatly improves burn consistency compared to the aged industry standard of vibrational packing machines. Each Pre-Roll is then hand finished and retail packaged at the Alberta Bud Facility in Edmonton, for end to end control of the input materials, manufacturing process, and final product. We ensure all steps are completed exactly as needed to ensure quality from the moment a new plant is cloned to the moment our Pre-Rolls are smoked: Grow to the Light.

