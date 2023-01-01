Alberta Bud Hash Joints and Stogies come packed with more flavor, potency and burn time than traditional pre-rolls, without using any solvent based extracts or distillate. We start with the finest pre-roll mix, trimmed whole flower grown indoors by Alberta Bud is milled and sifted, removing all stems and making for a more potent, flavorful, consistent burn. We then add our premium dry sift hash to our premium pre-roll mix to make our Hash Joints & Stogies. We pack ours using a centrifugal packing machine built by a company out of San Jose that greatly improves burn consistency compared to the industry standard vibrational packing machines. Each Hash Joint/Stogie is then hand finished and retail packaged at the Alberta Bud Facility in Edmonton, for end to end control of the input materials, manufacturing process, and final product. We ensure all steps are completed exactly as needed to ensure quality from the moment a new plant is cloned to the moment our Hash Joint is smoked: Grow to the Light.

