Presenting Dawn 50, prepared with 1500mg of full spectrum CBD extract in organic MCT oil base. Using CO2 extraction method Dawn 50 contains premium quality CBD extract . In addition there is 2000mg of Seabuckthorn extract giving it a tangy flavour and citrusy taste. This CBD oil contains approximately 50mg of CBD per g. From Dusk to Dawn, this product line has you covered.
Alberta Bud is looking to disrupt the industry by advocating and educating on what real craft cannabis should be and trailblazing a new path. We believe cannabis can be perceived differently. Cannabis tells a story not just sells a product. Our brand is bold. We are micro but mighty.
CAN-55160104