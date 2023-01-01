About this product
Presenting Dusk 30, prepared with 900mg of full spectrum THC extract in organic MCT oil base. Using CO2 extraction method Dusk30 contains premium quality THC extract. In addition there is 2000mg of Seabuckthorn extract giving it a tangy flavour and citrusy taste. This THC oil contains approximately 30mg of THC per g.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alberta Bud
Alberta Bud is looking to disrupt the industry by advocating and educating on what real craft cannabis should be and trailblazing a new path. We believe cannabis can be perceived differently. Cannabis tells a story not just sells a product. Our brand is bold. We are micro but mighty.
State License(s)
CAN-55160104