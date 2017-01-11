About this product
About this strain
Black Domina effects
270 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
58% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
