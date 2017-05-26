About this product
About this strain
Caramelicious effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!