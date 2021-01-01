Loading…
Aphria

DT81 Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

DT81 by RIFF has high THC potency potential and its greenhouse-grown dried bud is hand-groomed in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF expertly grows and cures all its dried flower to deliver quality flavour and smoothness. This sativa-dominant strain has frosty green buds with burnt orange hairs. RIFF pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency and convenience. DT81 has a balance of native terpenes including terpinolene, caryophyllene, humulene, and beta-pinene. This flavourful strain has citrusy, tart and sweet notes.
