Artisan Batch Craftsman's Select Gas pre-rolls are a nod to some of our favourite gassy, earthy, hybrid strains. Every Artisan Batch pre-roll is hand-finished and hand-weighed to ensure a premium product ends up in your hands. We've done the rolling, now it's time for you to light it up. This 2-pack contains two 0.5 g pre-rolls with a THC range of 18-24% and a total of 1 g per package