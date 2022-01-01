About this product
Artisan Batch Craftsman's Select Gas pre-rolls are a nod to some of our favourite gassy, earthy, hybrid strains. Every Artisan Batch pre-roll is hand-finished and hand-weighed to ensure a premium product ends up in your hands. We've done the rolling, now it's time for you to light it up. This 2-pack contains two 0.5 g pre-rolls with a THC range of 18-24% and a total of 1 g per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Artisan Batch
Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.