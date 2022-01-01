About this product
A GSC Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder with a gassy, dessert-like aroma with hints of mint and lemon in the backnotes. This exclusive batch of Live Rosin Badder was crafted with fresh premium Girl Scout Cookies cannabis flower and low-temperature curing techniques. The hash micron sizes used in this product range from 45µ to 159µ. This product may be vaporized in a dab format for the best tasting experience.
Artisan Batch
Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.