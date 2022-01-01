A GSC Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder with a gassy, dessert-like aroma with hints of mint and lemon in the backnotes. This exclusive batch of Live Rosin Badder was crafted with fresh premium Girl Scout Cookies cannabis flower and low-temperature curing techniques. The hash micron sizes used in this product range from 45µ to 159µ. This product may be vaporized in a dab format for the best tasting experience.