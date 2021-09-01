Sauce Rosin Mimosa Live Rosin is a water-based, solventless extract made using Mimosa whole, fresh, frozen flower, which is a cross between Clementine and Purple Punch. The plants are hand-washed and hang-dried indoors, and then frozen before undergoing an agitation process to gently remove the trichome heads. This creates Ice Water Hash, which is graded into a premium spectrum (73µ-159µ) and pressed at 170oF. The pressing process creates the first-press live rosin, which is immediately moved from the press to a jar to avoid turning to taffy. Sauce Rosin Mimosa Live Rosin has a flavour profile similar to fresh pressed oranges, flower bouquets, and hints of grape, with terpenes including limonene and humulene. It has a bright white-gold colour with a wet badder consistency, and it melts clean on the banger with no residue. Sauce Rosin Mimosa Live Rosin is a sativa extract with 70-75% THC, >6% terpenes, and <1% CBD.

