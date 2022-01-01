Traditionally Pressed Nepalese Style Slurple Hash is a full-spectrum hashish that crumbles well with great meltability. It’s an indica-leaning hybrid single-cultivar hash which can be enjoyed in joints or as a bowl-topper. This high-grade hash is made with whole premium nugs, never trim, and cured over 12 months so you’re left with a matured, aged finish. It’s made using water, heat, and pressure only to create a squared, solventless finished product. Traditionally Pressed Nepalese Style Slurple Hash has a THC potency of over 60%, paired with a smooth, creamy flavour profile.