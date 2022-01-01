About this product
Traditionally Pressed Nepalese Style Slurple Hash is a full-spectrum hashish that crumbles well with great meltability. It’s an indica-leaning hybrid single-cultivar hash which can be enjoyed in joints or as a bowl-topper. This high-grade hash is made with whole premium nugs, never trim, and cured over 12 months so you’re left with a matured, aged finish. It’s made using water, heat, and pressure only to create a squared, solventless finished product. Traditionally Pressed Nepalese Style Slurple Hash has a THC potency of over 60%, paired with a smooth, creamy flavour profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Artisan Batch
Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.