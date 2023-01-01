SPARK Moonrocks are fast-acting dissolvable tablets made for the out-going explorer within. Created with the consumer in mind, each package contains 15 (10mg THC) tablets that can be easily split into 5mg doses. These sublingual tablets are powered by patent pending technology enabling fast onset times, and robust bioavailability. Explore an efficient, cost-effective and discrete way to consume cannabis with SPARK Moonrocks.

