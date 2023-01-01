SPARK Moonshot is a fast-acting emulsion designed to quickly dispense liquid THC extract, made for the fast-paced mover in you. Created with the consumer in mind, each package contains 100mg THC in a first-to-market integrated dispensing bottle that accurately dispenses 10mg THC (9ml) per activation. This sublingual extract is powered by patent pending technology enabling fast onset times, and robust bioavailability. Explore an efficient, cost-effective, and discrete way to consume cannabis with SPARK Moonshot.

Show more