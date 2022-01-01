APEX is a combination of Lilac Diesel 10 x Mandarin Cookies from Ethos Genetics.

Medium-long internodes stack large medium-dense flowers giving nice structure of boutique flower dripping with essential oils. This phenotype leans more Sativa and her aroma is multi-dimensional.



Upon opening a jar of APEX, the senses are immediately awakened with a unique aroma of candied melon and spearmint. This cultivar presents super deep purples, fall oranges, and is coated with crystals.

