About this product
APEX is a combination of Lilac Diesel 10 x Mandarin Cookies from Ethos Genetics.
Medium-long internodes stack large medium-dense flowers giving nice structure of boutique flower dripping with essential oils. This phenotype leans more Sativa and her aroma is multi-dimensional.
Upon opening a jar of APEX, the senses are immediately awakened with a unique aroma of candied melon and spearmint. This cultivar presents super deep purples, fall oranges, and is coated with crystals.
