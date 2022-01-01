The mint green Frozen Blueberries flowers have purple hues and are drenched in a thick layer of trichomes. Open a jar, and you will immediately recognize the unmistakable scent of sweet blueberries coming through. The lineage on this strain includes some of the most sought-after genetics of the last 10 years. The combination of genetics comes together to create one of the most complex terpene profiles we’ve encountered. Hang dried and hand trimmed to preserve aroma and flavours.