You will be hit with a decadent wave of lemon zest. After that initial wave, the complexity of the bouquet sets in with some spicy and sweet undertones. The bright green-coloured flowers are dense and coated in trichomes. Vibrant orange hairs and faint purple accents make this cultivar look as good as it tastes. We are extremely excited to round out our list with this latest addition to the lineup. Hang dried and hand trimmed to preserve aroma and flavours.