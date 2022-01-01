ICC x Kush Mints 11 is a combination of Ice Cream Cake and Kush Mints 11 from Seed Junky Genetics. The cross carries a long lineage of Girl Scout Cookies, Durban Poison, OG and Bubba Kush. This strain is a poster child of what a modern cannabis connoisseur wants, as the flower is covered in a thick, sticky layer of resin like a powdered doughnut, with sweet, creamy notes of vanilla, dough, and after-dinner mints.



Upon opening ICC x Kush Mints 11, the senses are immediately awakened to a stunningly distinct aroma that not only draws to mind the sugary sweetness of its name but calls forth notes of other flavours like mints, leaving a stimulating cooling menthol flavour after the sweetness leaves the pallet.