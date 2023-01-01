A true-to-flower experience in the convenience of a 510 cart. Featuring a curated selection of 3 carts, 1 sativa, 1 indica and 1 Blanced THC&CBD 1:1 . Extracted from MSIKU's Premium AAAA flower selection of freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, MSIKU Live Resin preserves the full spectrum offering of terpenes and cannabinoids. Expect a potency of 60-70% THC for indica and sativa variety and 30-40% THC and 30-40% CBD for the 1:1 variety.

Show more