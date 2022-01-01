About this product
Star Struck is a Sativa dominant cultivar consisting of Stardawg and Arise is a heavy hitter with a unique expression. It has an unmistakable bouquet with a refreshingly spicy scent and subtle hints of lemon grass, freshly cut pine and Thai basil.
Pheno hunted and selected by MSIKU. Hang dried and hand trimmed to preserve aroma and flavours.
