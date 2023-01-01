Star Struck offers an unmistakable true-to-flower experience with a bouquet of refreshing spicy, subtle hints of lemon grass, freshly cut pine and Thai basil. Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, MSIKU Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a high-terpene, full-spectrum cannabis extract. Crafted from AAAA indoor flower, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

