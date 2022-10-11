About this product
About this strain
Fog Dog effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
14% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
