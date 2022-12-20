As industry pioneers both in cannabis agriculture and as breeders, our seeds are uniquely suited to field scale production. Simultaneously developing scalable cannabis production systems in the field and genetics to fit means our seed stands out in an industry that has long been rife with polyhybrid hype breeders whose work is done primarily indoors. All of our parent lines have been initially selected for field performance and repeatedly inbred to lock in the desired traits and isolate genetic markers associated with them. They are then outcrossed judiciously to produce industry-leading, elite seed lots that are as close to true F1s as are available to cultivators anywhere. Each line undergoes extensive trialing on our own licensed farm, so growers know we literally stand behind everything we produce.

