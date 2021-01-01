Aurora Drift
Aurora - THC Indica Liquid Gels - 30 caps
About this product
Gel caps from Aurora are made from oils that are extracted from an indica strain. Each capsule contains 3.5-5 mg of THC.
Aurora Indica Liquid Gels contain a very mild 3.5-5 mg of THC per capsule. They’re made in Quebec from oils that are extracted from an indica strain and come in a bottle of 30 capsules.
