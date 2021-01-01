About this product

Aurora's ingestible caps are hard shelled capsules precisely filled with our THC or CBD oil in a MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) base. Aurora’s cannabis oil is created by carefully extracting the cannabinoids as well as the terpenes from some of our premium strains using our state-of-the-art CO₂ extraction process. The concentrated extract is then diluted to the optimal concentration in non-allergenic MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil by our in-house team of product experts. The final product is a fragrant, amber-coloured ingestible oil. Our hard-shell capsules offer a discreet, convenient, and precision consumption method.