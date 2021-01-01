Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Aurora Drift

Aurora Drift

THC Sativa Liquid Gels - 30 caps

About this product

Gel caps from Aurora are made from oils that are extracted from a sativa strain. Each capsule contains 5-6.5 mg of THC.

Aurora Sativa Liquid Gels contain a very mild 5-6.5 mg of THC per capsule. They’re made in Quebec from oils that are extracted from a sativa strain and come in bottles of 30 capsules.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!