Aurora Drift
THC Sativa Liquid Gels - 30 caps
About this product
Gel caps from Aurora are made from oils that are extracted from a sativa strain. Each capsule contains 5-6.5 mg of THC.
Aurora Sativa Liquid Gels contain a very mild 5-6.5 mg of THC per capsule. They’re made in Quebec from oils that are extracted from a sativa strain and come in bottles of 30 capsules.
Aurora Sativa Liquid Gels contain a very mild 5-6.5 mg of THC per capsule. They’re made in Quebec from oils that are extracted from a sativa strain and come in bottles of 30 capsules.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!