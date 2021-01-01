About this product
An adventure ripe for exploring with Aurora Drift Peach Mango Gummies! These are chewy, fruity treats made with all-natural flavours and zero artificial sweeteners. Big, fresh and juicy stone fruit flavours shine through every bite-sized gummy. Each gummy is infused with 5 mg THC of high-quality full spectrum extract from our sativa strains, with a combination of terpenes and cannabinoids that delivers a more full-bodied feeling. Our CO2 extraction process provides nothing but high-quality resin, which is distributed consistently throughout the gummies for an evenly dosed and reliable product. A flavourful, smoke-free and convenient alternative to smoking, Aurora Drift gummies let you enjoy your cannabis, your way.
Find a moment to change course and shift your perspective with Aurora Drift. With a wide range of formats, from high-quality edibles, vapes to strains, there’s a memorable experience waiting for you – no matter the path you choose to drift.