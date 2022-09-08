"Full of sweet and fresh island flavours, our Tropical Punch Soft Chews are made with all-natural flavours and full-spectrum extract. "



"Aurora Drift Tropical Punch Soft Chews are chewy, fruity treats made with all-natural flavours and no artificial sweeteners. Each bite-sized soft chew contains a bountiful blend of sweet island fruit flavours, with hints of cherry, orange and pineapple. Each soft chew is infused with 5 mg THC of high-quality full-spectrum extract from our indica strains, with a unique combination of terpenes and cannabinoids. Our CO2 extraction process provides nothing but high-quality resin, which is distributed consistently throughout the soft chews for an evenly dosed and reliable product. All flavours of Aurora Drift soft chews provide a flavourful, smoke-free and convenient alternative to smoking."