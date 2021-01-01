About this product

Explore the tasteful and tantalizing with Aurora Drift Yuzu Lemon Gummies! These are chewy, fruity treats made with all-natural flavours and zero artificial sweeteners. Each bite-sized gummy has refreshing pops of fruity, tart and tangy citrus flavours. Each gummy is infused with 10 mg CBD and 5 mg THC of high-quality full spectrum extract from our balanced hybrid strains, with a combination of terpenes and cannabinoids that delivers a more full-bodied feeling. Our CO2 extraction process provides nothing but high-quality resin, which is distributed consistently throughout the gummies for an evenly dosed and reliable product. A flavourful, smoke-free and convenient alternative to smoking, Aurora Drift gummies let you enjoy your cannabis, your way.