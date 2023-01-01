Bring out the purest, unadulterated flavors that your favorite materials can provide with our Quartz Chamber. This chamber also allows for more even heat-ups than the titanium chamber. For best results, chamber replacement is recommended every 2-3 months.
Compatible with the Cira. Dimensions: 12.4 mm inner diameter and 16 mm outer diameter.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At AUXO, our mission is to create and pioneer consistent, convenient, and user-friendly vaporization technology for all to enjoy. We are determined to continue evolving the global vaporization space by making leaps and bounds in technological exploration, all while ensuring people get more than they pay for. We aspire to create industry-disrupting, user-centric concentrate and dry herb vaporization platforms that deliver the ultimate vaporizing experience.