• Unique easy-lift 360° magnetic rotatable mouthpiece, enjoyable at any angle • Compact, portable design with sleek aluminum alloy housing • Advanced conduction and infrared dual-heating technology • Unique airflow system for robust vapor and full flavors • 4 built-in heat settings for quick start and easy setup • Also accessible via the AUXO Connect App
What's in the box: • Calent • USB Type-C Cable • Cleaning Brush
At AUXO, our mission is to create and pioneer consistent, convenient, and user-friendly vaporization technology for all to enjoy. We are determined to continue evolving the global vaporization space by making leaps and bounds in technological exploration, all while ensuring people get more than they pay for. We aspire to create industry-disrupting, user-centric concentrate and dry herb vaporization platforms that deliver the ultimate vaporizing experience.