About this product
Dive into the world of indulgence with our Extreme Chocolate Brownies, an unparalleled delight for chocolate enthusiasts. Experience the extraordinary richness of these brownies, crafted to redefine your chocolatey cravings. Every mouthful unveils an intense cocoa symphony, harmonizing chewiness and a luxurious melt-in-your-mouth sensation. Elevate your dessert experience with our Extreme Chocolate Brownie, a masterpiece designed to captivate those who seek an exceptional chocolate indulgence. Treat yourself to a moment of unparalleled delight, where each bite is an exquisite journey into the world of intense flavors.
Ingredients : Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Flavor), Egg Whites, Margarine, Sugar, Enriched Bleach Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Lecithin (Sunflower), Full Spectrum Extract Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (<0,3% by weight), Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THC-P) and Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A), Contains 2% or less of Ascorbic Acid and Potassium Sorbate (as a preservative). Allergen Information: This product is manufactured in a facility that processes other products which may contain soy, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts and eggs, may contain trace amounts of all of the above.
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
