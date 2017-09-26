Cherry Pie:Just like the dessert, it's a sweet blend with a hint of tartness.
Model: B2 | 2ML | THC-A Blend The B2 is your pocket-sized partner for a potent and personalized vaping experience. With a 2ml tank, you're all set to explore a world of premium THC blends. From the uplifting Cherry Pie to the calming Bubba Kush, and everything in between – choose your favorite or switch it up every day. The B2 is made for those who love variety and insist on high quality. Find your perfect match and enjoy the convenience of a device that fits your lifestyle.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. Leafly reviewers tell us that Cherry Pie’s effects include feeling giggly, happy, and euphoric.
