Exotic Blend Infused Cubes – 6000MG Guava Melon

by Aventus 8
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Indulge in the exotic flavors of our Exotic Blend Infused Cubes in Guava Melon flavor. With 500MG of premium infusion per cube, you’ll experience the perfect balance of tropical guava and refreshing melon in every bite. Treat yourself to a sweet escape and elevate your senses with these tantalizing infused cubes.

Tropical Guava Melon Fusion: Delight your taste buds with the tropical fusion of guava and melon in every cube, offering a unique and refreshing flavor profile that transports you to paradise.
High Potency: Infused with 500MG of premium cannabis extract, each cube offers potent effects, potentially easing stress, anxiety, and mild pain, while promoting relaxation and euphoria for a tranquil experience.
Convenient Dosage: Providing users with precise THC dosages per cube, our product allows for effortless management of intake, empowering users to tailor their experience to their desired effects and tolerance levels.
Long-Lasting Relief: Delight in long-lasting relief facilitated by our infused cubes’ slow-release formula, ensuring gradual effects onset and extended relief duration without excessive psychoactive sensations.
Versatile Consumption: Providing versatile consumption possibilities, the infused cubes can be enjoyed on their own or mixed into beverages and edibles, allowing users to seamlessly include them in their everyday practices.
Lab-Tested Quality: Each batch of infused cubes is meticulously crafted and subjected to thorough lab testing for purity, potency, and consistency, instilling confidence in users regarding their quality and safety.

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aventus 8
Aventus 8
Shop products
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item