LIVE ROSIN BLUE CHERRY GELATO INDICA TORCH THC-A DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN 2.5G

by Aventus 8
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the mesmerizing fusion of sweet cherries and excellent, velvety gelato with Blue Cherry Gelato. This tantalizing blend offers a burst of fruity goodness with a hint of creamy indulgence. Immerse yourself in the ultimate disposable hemp enjoyment with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, perfectly paired with the Diamond 2.0 device. Designed from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three cutting-edge technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These innovations seamlessly deliver a consistent, flavorful, and potent experience. Our rich THC-A Rosin blend takes your journey to the next level with optimal THC-A levels enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Dive into a curated collection of ten flavors meticulously crafted to provide a complete and flavorful experience, puff after puff. Try Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Indica Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

LIVE ROSIN THC-A BLEND | 2.5G
About this strain

You know how some strains have names that have nothing to do with the plant’s profile? This isn’t one of those. Blue Cherry Gelato is a new, ice-cool hybrid strain from THC Design, with blue-tinted buds to match. The berry-blasted, dough-laced terps come from a mix of its Blue Nerdz and Lemon Cherry Gelato parent strains that express in limonene, myrcene, and linalool. These also contribute to Blue Cherry Gelato’s soothing, couchlock effects; take a blueberry-flavored load off. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blue Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.  



Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aventus 8
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:

At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.

Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:

Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.

Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:

At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.

Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:

Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.

Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:

Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.

Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.

Sunny Sun
CEO
