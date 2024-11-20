About this product
THC-A pre-rolls Jar of 10 x 2G Ghost Dawg INDICA
by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Ghost Dawg, also known as Ghost Dog,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Ghost Dawg has 28% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ghost Dawg, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item