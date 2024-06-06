About this product
Cookie & Cream Cookie Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000mg
Aventus 8Cookies
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides hybrid effects that can be useful during the day or night. Reviewers report using it on anxiety, stress, and depression. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
