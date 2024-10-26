About this product
urb Delta 9 THC Gummies - 350mg Sour Blueberry
by Aventus 8
HybridTHC 12%CBD —
About this strain
Created by Humboldt Seed Organization by crossing Blueberry with Sour Diesel #2, Sour Blueberry is a sativa-dominant hybrid with dense buds covered in orange hairs. The enticing aroma is accompanied by a taste of wild berries and citrus fruit, and the high is often described as cerebral and invigorating.
