About this product
Shop in Aventus8 Sour Tsunami: Energize Your Senses
Energize your day with Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape. Infused with our Platinum Blend, this sativa delight offers a burst of energy and creativity. Enjoy the tangy citrus flavor as you experience heightened focus and mood elevation. Embrace the uplifting effects and soar to new heights of inspiration.
Ignite your senses with Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape. Crafted with our Platinum Blend, this sativa delight offers a burst of energy and creativity, accompanied by tangy citrus flavors for a refreshing experience.
Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape Key Features:
Pure Sativa Strain: Sour Tsunami is a pure Sativa strain renowned for its energizing and uplifting effects, providing a stimulating experience perfect for daytime use.
Citrusy Flavor Profile: With its zesty and tangy flavor profile featuring hints of lemon and earthy undertones, Sour Tsunami offers a refreshing and invigorating taste experience.
Moderate THC Content: This strain features a moderate THC content, delivering gentle yet effective effects that may help alleviate stress, anxiety, and mild pain without overwhelming psychoactive effects.
Convenient 3.5ML Size: Packaged in a compact 3.5ml size, Sour Tsunami offers portability and discretion, perfect for on-the-go vaping without sacrificing quality or potency.
Hand-Selected Buds: We meticulously hand-select each bud to ensure top-tier quality and potency, ensuring that every vaping experience is consistently enjoyable.
Lab-Tested for Purity: Rigorous lab testing ensures that Sour Tsunami is free from contaminants and pesticides, providing users with confidence in its purity and safety.
Versatile Effects: Sour Tsunami offers versatile effects, promoting energy, focus, and creativity, making it suitable for enhancing productivity, sociability, and outdoor activities.
Improved Focus: Experience enhanced focus and concentration with Sour Tsunami, perfect for tackling tasks or engaging in creative endeavors.
Mood Elevation: Enjoy an uplifted mood and positive outlook with Sour Tsunami, promoting happiness and well-being.
Customer Satisfaction Guarantee: Quality and customer satisfaction are our top priorities. Don’t hesitate to contact us for any inquiries or assistance you may require regarding our products.
Energize your day with Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape. Infused with our Platinum Blend, this sativa delight offers a burst of energy and creativity. Enjoy the tangy citrus flavor as you experience heightened focus and mood elevation. Embrace the uplifting effects and soar to new heights of inspiration.
Ignite your senses with Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape. Crafted with our Platinum Blend, this sativa delight offers a burst of energy and creativity, accompanied by tangy citrus flavors for a refreshing experience.
Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape Key Features:
Pure Sativa Strain: Sour Tsunami is a pure Sativa strain renowned for its energizing and uplifting effects, providing a stimulating experience perfect for daytime use.
Citrusy Flavor Profile: With its zesty and tangy flavor profile featuring hints of lemon and earthy undertones, Sour Tsunami offers a refreshing and invigorating taste experience.
Moderate THC Content: This strain features a moderate THC content, delivering gentle yet effective effects that may help alleviate stress, anxiety, and mild pain without overwhelming psychoactive effects.
Convenient 3.5ML Size: Packaged in a compact 3.5ml size, Sour Tsunami offers portability and discretion, perfect for on-the-go vaping without sacrificing quality or potency.
Hand-Selected Buds: We meticulously hand-select each bud to ensure top-tier quality and potency, ensuring that every vaping experience is consistently enjoyable.
Lab-Tested for Purity: Rigorous lab testing ensures that Sour Tsunami is free from contaminants and pesticides, providing users with confidence in its purity and safety.
Versatile Effects: Sour Tsunami offers versatile effects, promoting energy, focus, and creativity, making it suitable for enhancing productivity, sociability, and outdoor activities.
Improved Focus: Experience enhanced focus and concentration with Sour Tsunami, perfect for tackling tasks or engaging in creative endeavors.
Mood Elevation: Enjoy an uplifted mood and positive outlook with Sour Tsunami, promoting happiness and well-being.
Customer Satisfaction Guarantee: Quality and customer satisfaction are our top priorities. Don’t hesitate to contact us for any inquiries or assistance you may require regarding our products.
Viva La Hemp Platinum Blend – Disposable Vapes 3.5ML Sour Tsunami – Sativa
Aventus 8Vape pens
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Shop in Aventus8 Sour Tsunami: Energize Your Senses
Energize your day with Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape. Infused with our Platinum Blend, this sativa delight offers a burst of energy and creativity. Enjoy the tangy citrus flavor as you experience heightened focus and mood elevation. Embrace the uplifting effects and soar to new heights of inspiration.
Ignite your senses with Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape. Crafted with our Platinum Blend, this sativa delight offers a burst of energy and creativity, accompanied by tangy citrus flavors for a refreshing experience.
Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape Key Features:
Pure Sativa Strain: Sour Tsunami is a pure Sativa strain renowned for its energizing and uplifting effects, providing a stimulating experience perfect for daytime use.
Citrusy Flavor Profile: With its zesty and tangy flavor profile featuring hints of lemon and earthy undertones, Sour Tsunami offers a refreshing and invigorating taste experience.
Moderate THC Content: This strain features a moderate THC content, delivering gentle yet effective effects that may help alleviate stress, anxiety, and mild pain without overwhelming psychoactive effects.
Convenient 3.5ML Size: Packaged in a compact 3.5ml size, Sour Tsunami offers portability and discretion, perfect for on-the-go vaping without sacrificing quality or potency.
Hand-Selected Buds: We meticulously hand-select each bud to ensure top-tier quality and potency, ensuring that every vaping experience is consistently enjoyable.
Lab-Tested for Purity: Rigorous lab testing ensures that Sour Tsunami is free from contaminants and pesticides, providing users with confidence in its purity and safety.
Versatile Effects: Sour Tsunami offers versatile effects, promoting energy, focus, and creativity, making it suitable for enhancing productivity, sociability, and outdoor activities.
Improved Focus: Experience enhanced focus and concentration with Sour Tsunami, perfect for tackling tasks or engaging in creative endeavors.
Mood Elevation: Enjoy an uplifted mood and positive outlook with Sour Tsunami, promoting happiness and well-being.
Customer Satisfaction Guarantee: Quality and customer satisfaction are our top priorities. Don’t hesitate to contact us for any inquiries or assistance you may require regarding our products.
Energize your day with Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape. Infused with our Platinum Blend, this sativa delight offers a burst of energy and creativity. Enjoy the tangy citrus flavor as you experience heightened focus and mood elevation. Embrace the uplifting effects and soar to new heights of inspiration.
Ignite your senses with Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape. Crafted with our Platinum Blend, this sativa delight offers a burst of energy and creativity, accompanied by tangy citrus flavors for a refreshing experience.
Sour Tsunami Disposable Vape Key Features:
Pure Sativa Strain: Sour Tsunami is a pure Sativa strain renowned for its energizing and uplifting effects, providing a stimulating experience perfect for daytime use.
Citrusy Flavor Profile: With its zesty and tangy flavor profile featuring hints of lemon and earthy undertones, Sour Tsunami offers a refreshing and invigorating taste experience.
Moderate THC Content: This strain features a moderate THC content, delivering gentle yet effective effects that may help alleviate stress, anxiety, and mild pain without overwhelming psychoactive effects.
Convenient 3.5ML Size: Packaged in a compact 3.5ml size, Sour Tsunami offers portability and discretion, perfect for on-the-go vaping without sacrificing quality or potency.
Hand-Selected Buds: We meticulously hand-select each bud to ensure top-tier quality and potency, ensuring that every vaping experience is consistently enjoyable.
Lab-Tested for Purity: Rigorous lab testing ensures that Sour Tsunami is free from contaminants and pesticides, providing users with confidence in its purity and safety.
Versatile Effects: Sour Tsunami offers versatile effects, promoting energy, focus, and creativity, making it suitable for enhancing productivity, sociability, and outdoor activities.
Improved Focus: Experience enhanced focus and concentration with Sour Tsunami, perfect for tackling tasks or engaging in creative endeavors.
Mood Elevation: Enjoy an uplifted mood and positive outlook with Sour Tsunami, promoting happiness and well-being.
Customer Satisfaction Guarantee: Quality and customer satisfaction are our top priorities. Don’t hesitate to contact us for any inquiries or assistance you may require regarding our products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Aventus 8
Welcome to AVENTUS 8 – Pioneers in Crafting Exceptional Cannabinoid-Hemp Products:
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
At AVENTUS 8, we embark on a journey of excellence in the realm of artisan Cannabinoid-Hemp products. As industry leaders, we specialize in the meticulous creation of premium offerings, with a distinct focus on Delta 8, THC-A, Delta 9, Delta 10, CBD, THC-P, and THC-V cannabinoids.
Our Distinctive Approach:
Dedicated to Innovation and Research:
Our commitment to innovation drives us to the forefront of cannabinoid research. We invest significant time and resources to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed the expectations of both the market and our esteemed clients.
Uncompromising Quality:
The Finest Cannabinoid Products in the Industry:
At AVENTUS 8, quality is non-negotiable. We take immense pride in using the cleanest and highest-quality cannabinoid products available in the industry. This unwavering commitment ensures that every product bearing the AVENTUS 8 name is a symbol of excellence. Including ALL products listed on our websites have been inspected and confirmed to be the highest of qualities.
Craftsmanship Beyond Skill:
Masters of Cannabinoid Formulations:
Our expertise in crafting cannabinoid formulations is more than a skill; it's a genuine gift. We approach our work with an artistic touch, combining science and craftsmanship to create products that are not only effective but also a testament to the artistry of cannabinoids.
Your Journey, Our Gift:
Exceptional Products Tailored for You:
Consider our final products as a gift from us to you – a result of our dedication to delivering unparalleled excellence. At AVENTUS 8, we believe that every product is a reflection of our passion for quality and our commitment to enhancing your experience with cannabinoids.
Explore our range and discover the AVENTUS 8 difference. Welcome to a world where craftsmanship meets cannabinoid innovation.
Sunny Sun
CEO
Notice a problem?Report this item