Perfect for late nights with friends around the campfire, 40s are 0.35G machine-rolled slim joints that offer a consistent, even burn with enhanced airflow and flavour. These Mandarin Cookies pre-rolls provide a tangy, citrus taste with a hint of sweet nuttiness on the exhale. A cross of the classic Cookies strain and Mandarin Sunset, with some major limonene, it's all you'll need when the sun goes down. B40 pre-rolls have been packed with a re-sealable film to ensure freshness after multiple sessions or on the go, 40s were made for sharing.