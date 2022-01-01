Welcome to the Back Forty spritz zone! Back Forty Pot Bottles Lemon Lime are soft and delicious chews with an explosion of fizz. With four pieces of 2.5mg of high potency THC distillate in a single pack (10mg of THC total), Back Forty Pot Bottles are a twist on a classic corner-store candy. Back Forty requires no introduction because it already feels familiar. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.

