A spinoff of a classic, Back Forty Sour Cherry soft chews are blasted with delicious flavour that we all know and love. Each chew starts off sour and then gets sweeter. Each pack contains 4 soft chews, each with 2.5mg of THC pure distillate. Always packaged in a resealable foil pouch to make sure your chews stays fresh.

Back Forty requires no introduction because it already feels familiar, with a product suite that fits seamlessly into your day-to-day and without the need to overthink it’s purpose of providing a better experience for less. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.