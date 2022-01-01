These delicious Sour Grape soft chews will remind you of the good ol' days. Each pack contains 4 soft chews, each with 2.5mg of THC pure distillate. Always packaged in a resealable foil pouch to make sure your chews stays fresh.

Back Forty requires no introduction because it already feels familiar, with a product suite that fits seamlessly into your day-to-day and without the need to overthink it’s purpose of providing a better experience for less. Take a trip and explore the Back Forty.