This new and improved tree perc bong stands 15 inches tall and features a widened chamber. Fitting perfectly in your hand, this bong features a widened tube just above the beaker that holds a 6 arm tree percolator. Each arm contains three laser cut slits for incredible filtration and the included downstem has 6 precision slits for added diffusion. An ice catcher sits above the widened tube for the option of cooled hits.



A tree perc bong is the most classic type of percolator and still one of the best percolators until this day. This tree perc beaker takes it one step further by adding logos to the downstem, bowl, and bong. Check out the perfect symmetry and design. The beaker is thick and durable, and the perc is no different.