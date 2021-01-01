About this product
Bake Sale Twist n Drop is an easy way to add a predictable dose of ingestible distillate to any pre-made food at a very low cost per dose. Each turn of the innovative Twist n Drop device will dispense one “drop” containing approximately 12.5mg of CBD and 5mg of THC. Made with MCT oil, our high quality distillate stays where it’s placed and has minimal cannabis taste and smell, making it ideal for topping pre-made baked goods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bake Sale
Bake Sale All Purpose Flower is a blended product that offers high-quality buds with pungent terpene aromas, approachable THC levels, and a variety of options for consumption.
Available in Indica and Sativa varieties, using high-quality flower that HEXO brands are known for, but with a more approachable potency of 14-17% THC.
Sold in 14g and 28g sizes with a very low cost per gram, All Purpose Flower offers outstanding value.
All Purpose Flower can be consumed in a variety of ways, such as:
- Decarboxylation to make into edibles.
- Smoke or vape on its own.
- Combine with extracts like hash.
- Stretch premium flower stash.
A great value ingredient for cannabis cooking consumers who are perfecting recipes or just experimenting with decarboxylation and infusing food at home for the first time.
Available in Indica and Sativa varieties, using high-quality flower that HEXO brands are known for, but with a more approachable potency of 14-17% THC.
Sold in 14g and 28g sizes with a very low cost per gram, All Purpose Flower offers outstanding value.
All Purpose Flower can be consumed in a variety of ways, such as:
- Decarboxylation to make into edibles.
- Smoke or vape on its own.
- Combine with extracts like hash.
- Stretch premium flower stash.
A great value ingredient for cannabis cooking consumers who are perfecting recipes or just experimenting with decarboxylation and infusing food at home for the first time.