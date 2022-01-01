Liquid Herbz are a premium, certified organic e-liquid made using 100% vegetable glycerine, herbs and nothing else.



100% VG must be vaped with a sub-ohm vaporizer and tank.



Bear Blend e-liquids are made from the finest organic ingredients; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. Bear Blend herbal products are carefully hand-crafted in small batches in our USDA certified organic southern Oregon facility.



100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients

Vegetable Glycerin, Red Raspberry Leaf, Mugwort, Damiana, Mullein, Lavender, Lobelia, Uva Ursi, Passion Flower, Motherwort and Water Soluble Cherry or Lavender Extract