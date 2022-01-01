Liquid Herbz are a premium, certified organic e-liquid made using 100% vegetable glycerine, herbs and nothing else.



100% VG must be vaped with a sub-ohm vaporizer and tank.



Bear Blend e-liquids are made from the finest organic ingredients; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. Bear Blend herbal products are carefully hand-crafted in small batches in our USDA certified organic southern Oregon facility.



100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients

Vegetable Glycerin, Red Raspberry, Mullein, Mugwort, Lavender, Damiana, Catnip, Rose Petals, Passion Flower, Motherwort, Calendula, St. John’s Wort, Holy Basil and Water Soluble Rose or Berry Blend Extract