Liquid Herbz are a premium, certified organic e-liquid made using 100% vegetable glycerine, herbs and nothing else.



100% VG must be vaped with a sub-ohm vaporizer and tank.



Bear Blend e-liquids are made from the finest organic ingredients; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. Bear Blend herbal products are carefully hand-crafted in small batches in our USDA certified organic southern Oregon facility.



100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients

Vegetable Glycerin, Red Raspberry, Mullein, Lavender, Mugwort, Rose Petals, Damiana, Catnip, Calendula, Lobelia, Fair Trade Vanilla Bean, and Water Soluble Vanilla Extract