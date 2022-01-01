Shaman is an aromatic blend of organic ceremonial herbs and high terpene hemp CBD flower. Specially blended for healing and ceremony, this magical hand-crafted blend pays homage to the medicine men and women around the world. Hand made using Raw Paper cones, our hemp CBD prerolls are the best that you will find.



Smoking herbs is an ancient tradition and a ceremonial sacrament. Rolliez burn best if you sip them gently. The smoke will get more full and satisfying the lower they burn and they do not usually require relighting. We recommend you take the time to let them burn at their own pace.



Each tin comes with a pack of 10 Shaman Rolliez sealed for freshness. Go Herbal. Get Blended™. Celebrate Wisely.



Bear Blend is made from the finest herbs; certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. The blends are hand-crafted in a certified organic facility in Southern California.