Bee Line took the same approach with their rolling papers as they did with their hemp wick. Rolling papers have been manufactured since 1764. Bee Line knew they weren't going to be making better papers than a company that has been making them for 2½ centuries, so they went with the oldest most experienced paper manufacturers in the world, and they made the highest quality organic hemp rolling papers they could produce.



Crafted in Alcoy Spain, Bee Line rolling papers are the cleanest, thinnest, slowest burning organic hemp rolling papers available. Bee Line went with a classic water mark (one of the oldest in the world) to pay homage to the pioneers of the industry.